Warren: ‘I’ll be alright’ after getting shaken up late in Pacers’ win over Bulls
T.J. Warren on TJ Leaf's performance against the Bulls: "He stepped up big with Domas out. That's the motto of this team -- stepping up when guys are out, so just got to keep it up."
