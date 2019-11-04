Brogdon: ‘We had a few guys down so we had to come together’ against Bulls
Video Details
Malcolm Brogdon on how the Pacers have gelled despite a series of injuries: "Just relying on each other. We've got a great coach, great coaching staff and we've got terrific guys on this team, so we're excited to keep winning."
