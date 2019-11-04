TJ Leaf: Pacers are ‘starting to get a little more gritty’
Video Details
- Central
- Chicago Bulls
- Domantas Sabonis
- Domantas Sabonis
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Justin Holiday
- Myles Turner
- T.J. Leaf
- T.J. McConnell
-
TJ Leaf on his mindset while playing center in the Pacers' win over the Bulls: "Just tried to get on the glass and let everything flow from there. Just trying to be active and help my teammates any way I can."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879