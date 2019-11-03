Thaddeus Young: ‘Things change and you have to move on’
Video Details
Thaddeus Young says he won't be too emotional as he returns to Bankers Life Fieldhouse: "This isn't my first rodeo as far as coming back to an old team that I've played for. Just take it as another game and just continue to go out there and just do me."
