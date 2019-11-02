Lamb: Pacers ‘never stopped believing’ after 0-3 start

Video Details

Jeremy Lamb and Malcolm Brogdon combined for 18 rebounds in tonight's Pacers win over the Cavs. Lamb: "It was just a matter of boxing out, being tough down low. ... Goga made huge plays, Domas obviously a beast, and then the guards had to come in and help them."

