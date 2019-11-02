McMillan: Pacers ‘dominated the boards’ in win over Cavaliers
Video Details
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Domantas Sabonis
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Goga Bitadze
- Indiana Pacers
Nate McMillan on Goga Bitadze: "I thought Goga did a nice job coming in — seemed to be a little more relaxed, more comfortable tonight. Played some important minutes for us, and did a solid job playing with Domas out there."
