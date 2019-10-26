Oladipo on rehab: ‘As bad as I want to play, I still got to be smart about it’

Video Details

Victor Oladipo is progressing but says he plans on easing his way back with the #Pacers: "You got to smart with injuries like this and any injury really. I want to have a long-lasting, hopefully like fifteen-year career... As bad as I want to play I still got to be smart about it."

