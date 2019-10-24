Sabonis: ‘We’re going to improve on offense and defense’ after loss to Pistons
Video Details
- Andre Drummond
- Central
- Detroit Pistons
- Domantas Sabonis
- Domantas Sabonis
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Myles Turner
-
Domas Sabonis on the Pacers dealing with so much offseason turnover: "I think our chemistry is good, but we just need that extra game or two to really feel each other out."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879