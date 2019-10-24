Myles Turner: ‘We got outworked’ against Pistons
Video Details
Myles Turner after the Pacers' loss to the Pistons: "I think what happened tonight is just a part of growing pains and a part of what we're going to have to do. ... It's one game. We can't let it define who we are as a team."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879