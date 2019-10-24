WATCH: Turner and Sabonis impress, but Pacers fall 119-110 to Pistons
Video Details
Myles Turner and Domas Sabonis combined for 52 points, but the Pacers struggled to contain Andre Drummond and fell 119-110 to the Pistons in their 2019-20 season opener.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879