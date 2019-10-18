Vic on Turner and Domas: ‘They have a chance to do something special’

Video Details

Victor Oladipo believes the Pacers' defense is in good hands with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis down low: "I think they have a really good chemistry that they might not necessarily been able to show the last two years. But this year, give it some time, it's going to be very, very special."

More Videos »