Vic on Turner and Domas: ‘They have a chance to do something special’
Video Details
Victor Oladipo believes the Pacers' defense is in good hands with Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis down low: "I think they have a really good chemistry that they might not necessarily been able to show the last two years. But this year, give it some time, it's going to be very, very special."
