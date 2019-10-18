Oladipo reflects on his season-ending injury last year
Victor Oladipo is still recovering from his knee injury, but says it was a major learning moment in his career: "It was probably one of the hardest things I ever had to do, but it was probably one of the best things to ever happen to me."
