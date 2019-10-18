Pacers have eyes set on a deep playoff run this season
Video Details
With talented newcomers mixed with familiar faces, Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers are eyeing a shakeup of the Eastern Conference: "I think we have a chance to be very special."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879