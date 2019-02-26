McMillan on loss to Pistons: ‘I thought we kind of lost our composure’
Video Details
Nate McMillan says the Pacers struggle against the physical play of the Pistons: "I thought we kind of lost our composure during this game. We got to be able to play through that."
