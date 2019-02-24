McMillan: ‘Both teams turned the ball over like crazy tonight’
Video Details
The Pacers slipped a bit in the second half against the #Wizards, but Nate McMillan was happy with the outcome: "To come on the road after a back-to-back game and get this win — it's good for our guys to start this road trip."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618