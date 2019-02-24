Collison says Pacers are ‘going to be a problem down the stretch’
Video Details
Darren Collison on Kyle O'Quinn: "The last two nights he's been amazing. He's really been the MVP these last two games, just with his effort. It's been contagious, his positive energy has been contagious. A guy like that on a team, you have no choice but to play hard."
