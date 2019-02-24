Who is the best-dressed Pacers player?
Bojan Bogdanovic, nominated by Thaddeus Young as the best-dressed Pacers player: "I'm just trying to dress European. There's a lot of crazy, crazy outfits, and I'm just trying to be classy."
