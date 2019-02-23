WATCH: Matthews scores 24 points against Pelicans
Video Details
Wesley Matthews and his 24 points were influential in the Pacers' rally from a 20-point deficit against the Pelicans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618