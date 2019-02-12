Turner: Matthews is ‘going to come in here and make an impact for us’
Video Details
Myles Turner on Wesley Matthews: "He's going to be big for us the rest of the season, I have no doubt in my mind. He hit some big shots, made some great defensive plays, and he's going to continue to do so."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618