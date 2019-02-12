Nate McMillan: Wesley Matthews was ‘so excited and so ready’ for Pacers debut

Nate McMillan was happy with Tyreke Evans' performance off the bench against the Hornets: "Having Wesley in that role of starting puts everybody back in their place. ... It is the role that we brought (Evans) in to play — coming off the bench, being a spark. That second unit looked really good tonight."

