Nate McMillan: Wesley Matthews was ‘so excited and so ready’ for Pacers debut
Video Details
Nate McMillan was happy with Tyreke Evans' performance off the bench against the Hornets: "Having Wesley in that role of starting puts everybody back in their place. ... It is the role that we brought (Evans) in to play — coming off the bench, being a spark. That second unit looked really good tonight."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618