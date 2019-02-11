Victor Oladipo says the Pacers are ‘very capable of doing special things’
Video Details
Even as he recovers from a season-ending injury, Victor Oladipo is still confident in the Pacers: "The team is very capable of doing special things still, even without me out there. I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do and how far they can go."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618