Collison on Joseph: ‘Our glue’ to the second unit
Darren Collison says Cory Joseph has been the glue to the Indiana Pacers second unit as he flirted with a triple-double tonight: "He's doing some of the little things people don't notice... Without him, our record would not be where it is."
