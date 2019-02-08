Scottsburg coach Donna Cheatham: ‘We hope we teach more than basketball’
Video Details
Scottsburg girls basketball coach Donna Cheatham was honored at Pacers Hickory Night for here lengthy list of basketball coaching accomplishments.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618