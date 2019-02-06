WATCH: Seven Pacers score in double-figures in massive victory over Lakers
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Indiana
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Myles Turner
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the charge, scoring 24, Myles Turner tallied 22 and five other Pacers scored over 10 against the Lakers
