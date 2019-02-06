Turner not 100% against Lakers: ‘I was hurting the whole time’
Myles Turner was questionable before tonight's game, but says he fought through it: "I was hurting the whole time. I'm not going to lie, but I feel like at this point in the season it's the time you got to fight through stuff."
