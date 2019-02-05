Collison on Tuesday night’s matchup: ‘I want to see more Pacers fans than Lakers fans’
Shortly after the Pacers beat the Pelicans, Darren Collison called out Pacers fans to show up in big numbers against the Lakers on Tuesday night.
