Bogdanovic on season-high 31 points: ‘Just trying to do whatever it takes’
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Indiana Pacers with 31 points and matched his best scoring effort ever with the team: "I'm just trying to do whatever it takes to get a W... We deserve this win a couple tough games we've had."
