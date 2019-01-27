McMillan after Pacers’ loss to Grizzlies: ‘We didn’t come in here ready to go’
Nate McMillan says the Pacers can't let the emotions surrounding Oladipo's injury affect them: "It's a part of the game. You have to move on. ... The Grizzlies showed up tonight. They played a good game. Golden State is going to come to Indiana, and we've got to be ready to play."
