Pacers players remain optimistic despite Oladipo’s injury
Video Details
Thaddeus Young on the Pacers' road ahead without Victor Oladipo: "At the end of the day ... we have to continue to fight, continue to play. Make sure we go out there and grind out wins and stay unified as a group, through thick and thin."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618