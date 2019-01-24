McMillan on Oladipo: ‘That kid has a beautiful spirit about him … We’ve got to lift him now’
Nate McMillan says the Pacers will be lifting up Victor Oladipo as he rehabs from what appeared to be an ugly knee injury.
