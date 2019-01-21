Turner: Pacers ‘responded very well’ to Hornets’ runs
Myles Turner says the Indiana Pacers gained momentum back quickly when the Charlotte Hornets made big pushes: "We responded very well tonight any time they started to make some runs... It's going to be key for us to keep doing that."
