McMillan impressed with the way Oladipo defended Doncic
Video Details
Though Victor Oladipo is in a bit of a shooting slump, Nate McMillan is impressed with the way he continues to contribute: "He's defending, he's rebounding, he's assisting. That's what you want him to do. Hopefully he'll get his rhythm back as far as knocking down some shots."
