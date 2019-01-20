Tyreke Evans is ‘feeling healthy and getting in a rhythm’
Tyreke Evans on sharing the court with Dirk Nowitzki in what may have been the Mavericks legend's final game in Indiana: "Ever since I've been in the league watching him play, fun to watch. Definitely a Hall of Famer and I wish him the best."
