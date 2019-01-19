A look at the Smits family on Basketball Day Indiana
Former Pacers great Rik Smits has a son who plays at Valparaiso -- and yes, he gives him tips. "Maybe too many tips because it seems like he always did the opposite." And, oh yeah, his daughter works for the Pacers.
