Oladipo: ‘The next step is winning against really good teams’
- Boston Celtics
- Indiana Pacers
- Phoenix Suns
- Toronto Raptors
- Victor Oladipo
Victor Oladipo says wins against the Suns are positive, but the Pacers have to become consistent against the top dogs in the NBA: "The next step is winning against really good teams, the Raptors, Milwaukee, Celtics of the world."
