Nate McMillan on the victory over the Suns
Video Details
McMillan on the Pacers' team effort on their way to victory: "Coming out and playing the game and respect the opponents and I thought they did that right from the start."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618