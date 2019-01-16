Nate and Jamelle McMillan on the father-son rivalry
A McMillan family rivalry is on hand as Nate and Jamelle are on opposing benches, squaring off against each other. Jamelle McMillan was added to the Phoenix Suns' coaching staff before the season.
