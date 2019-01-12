Sabonis on the Pacers’ mentality: ‘For us, it’s all about winning’
Video Details
Domas Sabonis says the Pacers each have a common goal: "For us, it's all about winning. We're a family and we just want to come out and win. That's the main thing for us."
