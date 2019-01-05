Oladipo on hitting the game-winning shot in OT: ‘It was incredible’
Video Details
Victor Oladipo nailed the game-winner for the Pacers and says these are the type of games he loves: "It was incredible, man. Those are one of the games you dream about. It just turned out great for us."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618