McMillan on the OT win over Bulls: ‘It was a hell of a game’
Video Details
Nate McMillan on Victor Oladipo's game-winning three: "That's a hell of a shot. I don't know if he called 'bank' on it, but I'll take it. You got to make plays and he felt it."
