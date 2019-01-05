Katie Hargitt talks Muncie Central for Basketball Day Indiana
Video Details
In 2017, a tornado ripped through Muncie and severely damaged Muncie Central's Fieldhouse, which is one of the largest gyms in the country. Katie Hargitt tells us how the city plans to fix the historic gym.
