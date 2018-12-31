Sabonis: ‘We just had to come out and get stops’ against Hawks
Video Details
Domas Sabonis on his impressive consistency this season: "My teammates always find me, and I just try to finish. Coach always says, 'play the game the right way.' That's what I try to do."
