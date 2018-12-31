Bogdanovic: Pacers are ‘just playing great basketball’
Bojan Bogdanovic (wearing arguably the greatest New Year's sweater of all time) on the Pacers' emphasis on defense: "We are trying to create everything off our defense. Tonight, we struggled on the defensive boards, but like I said, most important that we get this W."
