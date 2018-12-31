WATCH: Turner shines before getting hurt in Pacers’ win over Hawks
Video Details
Myles Turner had 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks before exiting in the third quarter of the Pacers' win over the Hawks due to a broken nose.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618