Edmond Sumner and Ike Anigbogu on shuttling between the NBA and G League

Brian Hammons visits the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and checks up on Pacers assignees Edmond Sumner and Ike Anigbogu, who are progressing with regular playing time in the G League. Anigbogu: "Having an opportunity to play is definitely making me a better player."

