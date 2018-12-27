Tyreke Evans: ‘When I’m healthy, the sky’s the limit’
Tyreke Evans felt much better after taking time off to get treatment on his knee: "I'm the type of player that likes to play through injuries, I'm a tough kid. ... I think that was the best thing for me to do, to go see the doctor. He helped me out, and now I'm moving better."
