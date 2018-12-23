The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame shows off rich local history
Video Details
You can't talk Basketball Day Indiana without talking about Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618