McMillan after win over Knicks: ‘This is what we want to continue to see from our guys’
Video Details
Aaron Holiday had a smooth return to the Pacers' rotation, but Nate McMillan wasn't at all surprised: "That's his role, to be ready when guys are injured and when guys are in foul trouble. We're going to call him without notice. ... It's difficult, but it's the role he has."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618