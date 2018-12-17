McMillan after win over Knicks: ‘This is what we want to continue to see from our guys’

Video Details

Aaron Holiday had a smooth return to the Pacers' rotation, but Nate McMillan wasn't at all surprised: "That's his role, to be ready when guys are injured and when guys are in foul trouble. We're going to call him without notice. ... It's difficult, but it's the role he has."

More Videos »