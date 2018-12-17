Myles Turner: Pacers ‘escaped with a victory’ against Knicks
Video Details
Myles Turner on Victor Oladipo rounding back into form: "He's still trying to get his legs back under him. It's going to come with time. ... He looks great from the small sample size we have, and he's going to continue to get better for us."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618