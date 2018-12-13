Doug McDermott on the Pacers depth off the bench
Video Details
Doug McDermott says the Pacers depth played a part in the victory over the Bucks: "We've got a talented bench, so we wanted to make our imprint out there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618